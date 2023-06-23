Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $419,267.42

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $419,267.42 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,643,784,291 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,643,784,291.220394 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05141997 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $216,595.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

