X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,452,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,726% from the previous session’s volume of 116,350 shares.The stock last traded at $44.90 and had previously closed at $45.06.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 16,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,483,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 1,359.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter.

About X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

