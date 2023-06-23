X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Shares Gap Down to $23.60

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.60, but opened at $22.68. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 15,856 shares changing hands.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,168,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000.

About X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

