Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

