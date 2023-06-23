Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat Sells 33,497 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Xencor Trading Down 0.7 %
Xencor stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, May 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
