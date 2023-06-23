xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $84.18 Million

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $1,268.86 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002877 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xSUSHI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xSUSHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xSUSHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.