Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires 21,527 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 358.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Xometry by 209.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 133,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,025. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $936.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. Research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

