Yarbrough Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Yarbrough Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.2% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.37. 1,479,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,878,520. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,929,472.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,929,472.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $138,301.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,636,132.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,009 shares of company stock worth $161,144,834. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

