Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.61. 279,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,894. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.12. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $110.94.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $1,022,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

