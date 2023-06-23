Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $386,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 245,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 52,234 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Neogen by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. 209,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,237. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 5.18. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

