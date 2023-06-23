Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 206.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 122.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.16. 177,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,357. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.10.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.31 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

