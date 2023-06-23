Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases 7,334 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Trex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Shares of TREX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 114,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,973. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

