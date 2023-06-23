Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,551 QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.43. 30,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,215. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.41. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

