Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 4,260 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,255. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

