Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes $340,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,158. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $90.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.55%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

