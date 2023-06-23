Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,510 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises 13.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Yum China worth $24,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $294,441,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,104,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $86,278,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $57,147,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $56.81. 345,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,192. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.