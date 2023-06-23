Zilliqa Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $84.57 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $324.08 million and approximately $84.57 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,684,200,007 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

