Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,348,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,625 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $303,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $144.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.45.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBH. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

