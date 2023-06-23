ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

