107,345 Shares in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Bought by Siena Capital Partners GP LLC

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 107,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in HBT Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 861,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HBT Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $460,370.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $460,370.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $37,859.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 563,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,033.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $132,239 over the last three months. 58.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBT opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.88. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

