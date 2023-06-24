1,402 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,285,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,697 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $97.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.