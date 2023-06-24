1inch Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.53 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One 1inch Network token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $300.30 million and $15.53 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1inch Network has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1inch Network

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,816,527 tokens. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

