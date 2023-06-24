2,177 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

