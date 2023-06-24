2,177 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

