230 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 3.2 %

BIIB stock opened at $284.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.01. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.27.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

