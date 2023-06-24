2,900 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MQY opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

