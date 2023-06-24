4,600 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Acquired by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after buying an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 over the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Copart stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $89.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

