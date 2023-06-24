687 Shares in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE CHT opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $1.5291 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.68%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

