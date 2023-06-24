Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $298.49 on Friday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.44 and a 200 day moving average of $280.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

