Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.52-$11.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$67.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.41 billion. Accenture also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.52-11.63 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $326.55.

Accenture Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ACN opened at $298.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.44 and a 200-day moving average of $280.26. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 28,480.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,057.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

