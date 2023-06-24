Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $1,098,582.54 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) CFO Tycho Peterson sold 134,961 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $1,098,582.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,642.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tycho Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $597,100.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $272,080.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 49,451 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

