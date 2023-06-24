Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2023

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $570.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $500.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $484.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.