Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $570.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $500.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $511.19.

ADBE stock opened at $484.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.03.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

