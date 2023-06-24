Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.30, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.63. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.