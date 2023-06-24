Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 5.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.16 billion, a PE ratio of 478.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

