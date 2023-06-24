aelf (ELF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.52 Million

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. aelf has a market cap of $177.33 million and $9.52 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002554 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000994 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,050,665 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.