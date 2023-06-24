Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $16.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $692.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $17.49.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150,207.69% and a negative return on equity of 50.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 61,259 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

