Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $73.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.15.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYX. Bank of America raised Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alteryx Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of AYX stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.50.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.14%. The firm had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alteryx Company Profile
Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.
