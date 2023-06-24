Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $73.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYX. Bank of America raised Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alteryx Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 157.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 143.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.14%. The firm had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.