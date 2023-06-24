Amaze World Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.18 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Amaze World has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $48.18 million and approximately $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

