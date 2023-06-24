Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,039 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $257,707.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,508 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.66. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,092,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.35.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

