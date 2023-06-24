Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,039 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $257,707.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,508 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ambarella Stock Performance
Shares of AMBA stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.66. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.49.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.35.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Featured Stories
