Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells $142,633.60 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $142,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 943,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,038,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ambarella Stock Down 1.9 %

AMBA opened at $78.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth $85,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.35.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.