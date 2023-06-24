American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.86.

American International Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.01. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

