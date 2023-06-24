American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,673. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

