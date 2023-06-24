American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) Shares Down 2.9%

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 1,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

American Strategic Investment Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Strategic Investment ( NYSE:NYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($4.43). The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 69.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.62%. On average, research analysts expect that American Strategic Investment Co. will post -6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $30,942.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $30,942.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,409.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,341.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,150 shares of company stock worth $268,859. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Strategic Investment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Strategic Investment by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in American Strategic Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Strategic Investment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Stories

