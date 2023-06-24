Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lifted by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.7% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.11 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.38 and a 200-day moving average of $243.72. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

