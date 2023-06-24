Analysts Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) PT at $70.50

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.