Analyzing Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) & QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK)

Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) and QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Globe Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of QualTek Services shares are held by institutional investors. 62.1% of QualTek Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globe Telecom and QualTek Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Telecom N/A N/A N/A $89.75 0.47 QualTek Services $753.86 million 0.00 -$36.42 million ($37.65) 0.00

Profitability

Globe Telecom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QualTek Services. QualTek Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globe Telecom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Globe Telecom and QualTek Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Telecom N/A N/A N/A QualTek Services -4.83% N/A -7.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Globe Telecom and QualTek Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Telecom 0 1 0 0 2.00 QualTek Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

QualTek Services has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 11,886.30%. Given QualTek Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QualTek Services is more favorable than Globe Telecom.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc. provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. It operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand. It provides value-added services, such as inbound and outbound short messaging, content downloading, mobile commerce, and other add-on services. The company also provides human capital management, business process, shared service support, Information technology and electronic, software development, IT system integration and consultancy, and advertising services. In addition, it offers marketing and distribution; data management; data center management; capital investment funds management; warehouse and logistics services; and support and shared services, as well as specific solutions for various industries. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Taguig, the Philippines.

About QualTek Services

QualTek Services Inc. provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems. The Renewables and Recovery Logistics segment offers installation, testing, and maintenance for wind farms, solar farms, and fiber optic grids; continuity, restoration, and disaster relief services to renewable energy, commercial, telecommunications and power utility companies; and business-as-usual services, such as generator storage, as well as repair and cell maintenance services. QualTek Services Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. On May 24, 2023, QualTek Services Inc., along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

