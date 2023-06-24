Analyzing Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) & Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) and Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Lasertec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 5.34% 14.63% 7.80% Lasertec N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 1 5 0 2.83 Lasertec 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ichor and Lasertec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ichor presently has a consensus target price of $38.14, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than Lasertec.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ichor and Lasertec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $1.28 billion 0.81 $72.80 million $2.23 15.96 Lasertec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Lasertec.

Summary

Ichor beats Lasertec on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. In addition, it manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. The company primarily markets its products to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment in Japan. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation engages in development, manufacture, sale, and service of semiconductor-related and flat panel display (FPD)-related systems, and laser microscopes in Japan and internationally. It offers inspection and measurement systems for mask blanks, photomasks, and wafers; FPD photomask inspection systems; laser microscopes, which are used in the areas as semiconductor materials, transparent films, coating materials, inorganic and organic materials, biological samples, metal parts, and plastic components; and lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as NJS Corporation and changed its name to Lasertec Corporation in 1986. Lasertec Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

