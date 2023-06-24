Ankr Market Cap Hits $243.03 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $243.03 million and approximately $81.23 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019278 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,667.89 or 0.99965529 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02423161 USD and is up 9.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $85,866,358.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

