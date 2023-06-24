Anyswap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $78.05 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00013673 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $78.05 million and approximately $3,028.89 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 4.02163192 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,113.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

