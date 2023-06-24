Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Appili Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.52. Appili Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Appili Therapeutics

See Also

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

