Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.
Appili Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:APLIF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.52. Appili Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About Appili Therapeutics
