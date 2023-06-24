Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDNGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

