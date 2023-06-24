Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Stories

